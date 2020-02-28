Lights And Laser Show At Shoshone Falls Is Returning

Good new Twin Falls! The Lights and Lasers at Shoshone Falls event will be returning again this year. The Twin Falls City Council has officially approved Southern Idaho Tourism to put on the event.

This year the show will be Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th and Friday, May 22nd through Monday, May 25th. Apparently this year there will be a private viewing May 18th through May 21st.

Tickets for May 15th through 17th are $12 for anyone over the age of 12, $6 for anyone younger that 12 years old, but children under 5 are free. If you would like the VIP platform tickets are $65 and seating is limited.

Tickets for May 22nd through 25th general admission tickets are up to $15 instead of $12 because it comes with a special firework display.

Visit Southern Idaho's website says tickets will go on sale mid-March for the shows.

There will be food vendors that you can purchase from, there will not be alcohol allowed at the event and there is a maximum of 1,500 people allowed to attend each night.

As far as parking is concerned, there will be no public parking allowed in the Shoshone Falls Park, instead, organizers have arranged buses to transport people from the church parking lot that is located at 4002 North and 3300 East.

There will be parking for those with special needs at the Shoshone Falls Park so they do not have to worry about getting on and off the buses and walking long distances. They have also set up security to help maintain the crowds and make sure that people are safe around the canyon.

It's going to be a great summer.