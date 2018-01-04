Lincoln County Man Arrested for Sex Crimes

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) A Lincoln County man is behind bars facing sex crimes charges involving a young person. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office, 35-year-old Arturo Sanchez was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Jerome County Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor. The sheriff's office says the arrest came after a two month long investigation. Sanchez was arrested at his home without incident. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and ask citizens to call if they have information pertaining to the case 208-886-2250 and talk to SRO Kevin Thompson.