Everyone on this planet has an addiction of some sort, and everyone seeks some form of pleasure as well. It can be through food, reading a book, or maybe watching television. When it comes to addiction, it can be good or bad. Being addicted to work can be beneficial but also harmful. Being addicted to certain food can be delicious but also harmful to your body. Being addicted to drugs and alcohol speaks for itself. When your addiction and pleasures combine, they can be interesting. One pleasure and addiction that many have but try to hide is sex. Most of us do it, but many refuse to talk about it. Through actions and observation, one can argue that the people of Twin Falls, may have a sex addiction. Here is some evidence to back this theory.

Adult Shops in Twin Falls

For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.

Odd Behavior in Twin Falls

This year has seen some odd sexual behavior taking place around the Magic Valley. It all started earlier this year when in a public park a couple got their vehicle rocking during the daylight. It followed up with news of a family baring it all at Dierkes Lake this summer and concluded with a man performing lewd acts near the visitor center. Behind closed doors, these actions are ok, but people are beginning to bring their acts out to the public. A local police officer notified me of often finding people parked and doing the deed in the area. Seeking a thrill is understandable, but be more discreet or keep it out of the public eye.

Children and Babies Everywhere

When it comes to childcare, every daycare seems to be full, schools are full, and many people are pregnant right now. There are children everywhere, and they didn't just grow up out of the ground. There seem to be many pregnant people in stores these days, meaning the long winter was kind to many. With all the daycares being full, there are so many kids filling them that other families are left looking at other options. Many families in Twin Falls have big families as well. It is not uncommon to see multiple families in a store or at church with four or five kids. At least people are staying warm in the winter.

With the evidence in place, it is easy to make an argument that perhaps there might be a sex problem in this town. There is nothing wrong with it, as it is perfectly normal and healthy for a relationship, but it is best to keep it out of the public eye. If you need to spice things up, use one of the many adult shops, or find a more secluded place than in town. Enjoy your fun time with your significant other, and make sure to be safe and smart in your choices.

