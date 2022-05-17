HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River authorities are combing through a middle school in Hailey following a brief lockdown Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County School District, a little after 10 a.m. a loud noise was heard coming from one of the Bathrooms at the Wood River Middle School. As a precaution all schools were secured and placed on lockdown. It was later determined that a balloon had popped. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the lockdown at Wood River Middle School was lifted shortly after 11:30 a.m. saying all students and staff were safe. Police were going through each room in the school securing and clearing the building. The sheriff's office said there were no injuries or anyone with weapons found. The school said classes will resume this afternoon and noted parents will be allowed to check their children out if they want to.

