BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-State Police say a 25-year-old Mountain Home woman rolled her car after looking down at her phone on the interstate near Boise Saturday.

At around 9:45 a.m., Becky Barajas, was headed west in a 2012 Mazda MZ3 just east of Boise on Interstate 84 when, according to Idaho State Police, she looked down at her cellphone and went off into the median where the car rolled.

ISP says Barajas had been wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police say part of the left lane of the westbound interstate was blocked for an hour while crews worked the scene. The crash is still under investigation.