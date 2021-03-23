Lumber Truck Crashes Into Clearwater River Near Kooskia

KOOSKIA, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say the driver of a lumber truck that crashed into a river had to be taken to a hospital in Grangeville.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday a little before 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 12, just east of Kooskia. The semi-truck had been hauling lumber and rolled off the roadway into the nearby Clearwater River.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the 2018 Kenworth, Clark Classen, 36, of Ronan, MT, had reached down to pick something up off the floorboard and veered off the roadway. He was taken to Syringa General in Grangeville, he had been wearing a seat belt.

