Truck Crashes Into Parked Truck along I-84 Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho(KLIX)-A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after crashing into another truck parked on the side of the interstate east of Burley early Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, at around 5 a.m. James Bronson, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was headed west in a new Freightliner semi-truck when he struck the trailer of a Volvo semi-truck pulled off on the right shoulder on Interstate 84. Bronson had to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the other truck that was hit wasn't injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about six hours while crews cleared the scene.

