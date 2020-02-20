Macklemore and Dutch Bros Are Mixing up New Flavor Drinks

My wife is a Dutch Bros fiend! She loves them and now it looks like she'll love them more because Macklemore is teaming up with Dutch Bros to develop some new flavors.

You might not know this but Macklemore has worked with Dutch Bros before. He teamed up with them last year on a drink to fight ALS. It seems like the collaboration was a success because Macklemore is working on some new flavors for the Oregon-based coffee company.

Dutch Bros announced the recent collaboration at its annual business summit according to reports from TMZ.

The first new flavor that Macklemore is working on is a White Chocolate Lavender cold brew.