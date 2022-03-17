tacobelledit loading...

Restaurants are having to be creative to keep business flowing these days, and one way to do this is to update their menus and to adapt to the competition. Some ideas work and some don't. Some restaurants have become great at adapting and their new items often are hits, while others continue to try and figure out how to keep up and what to add to their menus. One of the best at adding new items and making them a success is Taco Bell, and they may have another hit on their hands as they add a new item.

Taco Bell Adding Cinnabon Delight Coffee to Their Menu

Not since Baja Blast, has Taco Bell added a new drink with this much anticipation. They have added Cinnabon Delight Coffee to their menu, to go along with their donut holes or Cinnabon Delights, that they sell. Breakfast at Taco Bell has been raising their game for the last couple of years, and this is the next step in that evolution. The coffee is available now and will be an addition many will enjoy.

Cinnabon Delight Coffee at Taco Bell

Taco Bell has been focusing on making its breakfast menu better, and the addition of the Cinnabon Delight Coffee should help with that. It will not only pair well with the donut holes, but also pair well with their $5 breakfast box that they sell, which includes two Cinnabon Delights, a breakfast burrito, and hash browns. For those wanting just the coffee, it will cost $2.29 a cup. All breakfast items, including the new Cinnabon Delight Coffee, are available every day from 7 AM until 11 AM.

With so much competition for coffee in Twin Falls, it is unlikely that this new item will be a game-changer in the way that Baja Blast was, but it does give people an option and something new to try. While Taco Bell isn't always thought of as a breakfast place or place to get coffee, know that it now is an option. The next time you want coffee near the mall, if the Starbucks drive-through is full, head to Taco Bell instead and try the new Cinnabon Delight Coffee.

