Macy’s Closing 30 Stores, One In Idaho; Just Three Left In State

Macy's looks to be closing up to 30 more stores across the United States this year, with one of them being a northern Idaho location.

Officials for the department store chain, Macy's, have announced the closure of 30 more stores to be finalized in the coming months, according to details shared by businessinsider.com.

It's been reported that the most recent closure in the Gem State is that of the Lewiston location, located in the northwestern portion of the state. According to the store's locator map, only three Macy's will remain in operation following this most recent closure, with those being in Boise, Idaho Falls and Couer d' Alene.

Macy's has been around since the 1850s, and still has more than 800 stores in operation. The first store opened 161 years ago in New York, New York.

The Twin Falls / Magic Valley Mall location closed a couple years back, after operating in the city for close to three decades. The location, formerly at 1379 Pole Line Road East, first showed up on the company's 2016 closure list.

Macy's still continues to earn giant profits at its remaining 840 plus stores. In 2018, the company took in more than $24 billion, according to a company earnings report.

The most recent Macy's location in Idaho to close can be found in the city's center mall. Florida will endure the most closures in 2020 nationwide, with four stores expected to cease operations in the coming weeks. Clearance sales are expected to be offered at the Lewiston location for the next several weeks.