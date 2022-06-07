Magic Valley Dairy Days: A Fun Weekend of Family Activities

On June 10 and 11, 2022, Wendell, Idaho is hosting the annual Magic Valley Dairy Days celebration. This event is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some fun activities together. There will be food vendors, live music, and a parade. And of course, no celebration of the dairy industry would be complete without some delicious ice cream! So make sure to come out and join us this weekend in Wendell for some fun family activities.

Friday activities at Magic Valley Dairy Days

This historic event is a must-see for any visitor to the region. On Friday, check out the petting zoo, crafts and food vendors at Wendell City Park. Friday evening features music by Blaze and Kelly from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm and at dark enjoy a free viewing of Enchanted with the kids.

Saturday activities at Magic Valley Dairy Days

All the food, crafts and events continue on the second and final day of Magic Valley Dairy Days. On Saturday, you can take part in the community breakfast at the Wendell Senior Center, followed by the Dairy Days Parade that starts at 10:30 am on Idaho Street. If you're interested in being in the parade, you can find a parade registration form at the Wendell Chamber of Commerce website.

There'll be entertainment on the stage all day, including Uptown Dance studio from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm and Music entertainment by Gary can Cindy Braun. And be sure to check out the car show that starts in the morning and continues throughout the day.

Need more info about Magic Valley Dairy Days?

If you want more information about Magic Valley Dairy Days in Wendell, Idaho, you can find more info at the Wendell Chamber of Commerce Website.