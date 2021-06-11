Filer Fun Days and MV Dairy Days This Weekend in Southern Idaho

Another exciting and fun-filled weekend is prepped for us here in Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Mall parking lot is filled with carnival rides for the next week and two big events are happening in cities around Twin Falls. Magic Valley Dairy Days in Wendell has already begun and the Filer Fun Days event is Saturday.

When Is The 2021 Magic Valley Dairy Days In Wendell?

The Magic Valley Dairy Days event has already begun here in Southern Idaho and continues Friday and Saturday. The carnival rides and food vendors will be open the remaining days and there is live music scheduled. The Dairy Days parade starts at 10:30 AM.

When Is The 2021 Filer Fund Days Event?

The 2021 Filer Fun Days happens on June 12, 2021 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The event will feature a parade, car show, music, and fireworks. The day starts with a FFA pancake breakfast at 7 followed by a fun run. The Fun Days parade begins at 11 AM and begins at the fairgrounds, heads down Main to Stevens, 6th, and Yakima, then back to the Fairgrounds. Full parade route and event details are on Facebook.

Besides the Filer Fun Days, Wendell Dairy Days, and the carnival at the Magic Valley Mall: Saturday June, 12 is also the free fishing day in Idaho so anyone can get out and fish for free and without a license.

Midway Carnival at Magic Valey Mall