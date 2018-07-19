Magic Valley Fire Update

UPDATE 9:30 A.M.: Fire crews now have a containment time for the Dog Creek Fire north of Gooding. Bureau of Land Management officials say containment is expected Friday evening at 8 p.m., although a control date is still unknown. The blaze has burned about 16,336 acres, a little less than first estimated. The Winter Camp Fire south of Castleford is expected to be under control by 6 p.m. Saturday; it has burned about 20,995 acres.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fire crews continue to battle several lightning caused wildfires throughout southern Idaho. The Dog Creek Fire burning eight miles north of Gooding is still not contained and has burned an estimated 17,500 acres and a secondary structure, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Multiple resources are working to contain the blaze burning in mainly grass and brush. Meanwhile, the Winter Camp Fire, where two blazes became one, has charred roughly 20,000 acres and is 50% contained. It is also burning in brush and grass 26 miles south of Castleford. Another fire is burning closer to the small community about seven miles away and has scorched about 3,212 acres of grass and brush. Control is expected this evening at around 6 p.m. A fire is also burning in Cassia County east of Interstate 84 called the North Heglar Fire