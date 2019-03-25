Magic Valley Rehab Services to Close in April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – After serving folks in the Magic Valley for more than four decades, Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services will shutter its doors in April.

The closure is due to financial reasons, according to Executive Director Charles Kelly, though he did not elaborate on the details.

MVRS, a developmental disability agency, has been around for 46 years helping adults with disability issues – or as its motto suggests, serving adults with "abilities" – by providing, among other things, life skills and recreational and job coaching services.

The last day it will be open is April 12.

“We would like to thank the Magic Valley area businesses and the community for the tremendous support they have shown to our clients over the years,” Kelly said in a statement, noting the agency has received tremendous support over the years from people in the Magic Valley and believes the community will continue to empower people with abilities.

He continued: “We have witnessed a significant shift in how employers view employing adults with disabilities.”