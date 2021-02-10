Man Accused of Shooting At Ex-wife in Ammon, On the Run

AMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say a man shot at his family during a confrontation Tuesday night.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Talon Cavanaugh is accused of breaking down the door of an Ammon apartment unit belonging to his ex-wife and pointing a gun at her, then fired a shot over their head into a wall; one of his children was present at the time. The sheriff's office said Cavanaugh fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be confronted.

At the time the suspect was driving a blue or green colored sedan with Idaho plates, number 8BML025, which doesn't belong to the described vehicle.