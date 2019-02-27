Man Arrested After High-speed Chase in Jerome, Twin Falls

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Local law officers were led on a high-speed chase Tuesday night through parts of Jerome and Twin Falls counties.

At about 11:30 p.m., a deputy from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office detected a vehicle traveling 80 mph with a headlight out in a 60 mph zone southbound on U.S. Highway 93, Jerome County Sheriff Capt. Gary Taylor told News Radio 1310.

When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, instead of stopping the driver accelerated. Taylor said the deputy clocked the suspect, who was weaving in and out traffic, at speeds that reached 100 mph. The suspect traveled through various streets in Twin Falls, with the pursuit ending when he crashed the vehicle in a muddy field at the end of Filer Avenue East.

Taylor said the vehicle landed on its roof and the male driver, whose name has since been released by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as Ryan Esquibel, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Law officers later found that the man had four outstanding warrants from Twin Falls County. Taylor said several other charges likely will be filed after the investigation is complete. He said law officers from Twin Falls County, Twin Falls City, and Idaho State Police also responded.