Man Calls for Help After Crash in Wood River, Charged with DUI

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who called for help when his car went off the highway near Hailey is behind bars and facing several charges including DUI.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jason Dana, 38, was charged on Friday, November 6, with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (second offense), misdemeanor driving without privileges, and transporting an open container of alcohol. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Dana had called for help in Ketchum and when officers found him they learned he had been in a single vehicle crash on Highway 75 near East Fork Road. Dana had been headed south on the highway in a Mercury Mystique when he lost control, went off the road, went down an embankment and ended up in a barrow pit.

While speaking with Dana deputies notice Dana had been acting erratic and was sent to the hospital for evaluation. Before the car was towed deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found controlled substances and paraphernalia.