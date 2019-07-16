Man Charged for Twin Falls Stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man is behind bars facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man in the chest after a fight Monday evening in Twin Falls. Richard Samson, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $750,000.

According to charging documents, Twin Falls Police responded to a call at around 6:52 p.m. of man that had been stabbed in the chest and found him at a gas station on the corner of Falls Ave and Blue Lakes Blvd. They found Zachary Haven in the car with a stab wound, he was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and then flown to a Boise hospital.

There was also a female in the car with Haven who told police he and Samson had gotten into fight not far from the gas station. Allegedly Samson pulled a knife during the altercation, but dropped it and the fight ended. In court documents police say Samson allegedly picked up the knife as Haven got back into his car and stabbed him. Haven then drove to the gas station were the passenger called for help.