Man Dies in Deputy-involved Shooting in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Elmore County.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m., after deputies responded to a call at residence where it was reported the driver of a white pickup truck was driving recklessly through the private property, according to a news release.

The deputies located and gave chase to the vehicle, eventually becoming disabled. After a short foot chase, the suspect “brandished a very large military style knife and threatened the deputies,” Sheriff Mike Hollinshead explained in a news release. “At that point one deputy discharged his duty weapon.”

No deputies were injured in the incident, but the suspect, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, died at the scene. ISP is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.