Man Drowns While Fishing in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A man drowned while fishing along the lower South Fork of the Boise River Friday in Elmore County. According to Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead, the adult male has not been identified until family can be informed.

The sheriff's said the accident happened at around 11:45 a.m. when Elmore County Dispatch get a report of a man that had fallen into the water near Granite Creek on May 29, while fly fishing.

With help from citizens, the deputies were able to locate the man in a steep area where he had been swept downstream. The sheriff said in a statement that the Elmore County Search and Rescue along with the county Rope and Rescue Team were able to retrieve the body.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff said the river is dangerous right now with the fast current and debris in the river and reminded people to recreate safely.