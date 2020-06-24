One Killed in Industrial Accident in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed at a food processor in Twin Falls this morning. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the accident happened at Lamb Weston and identified the female victim as 48-year-old Sadia Kawa, of Twin Falls. The body has been sent to Boise for an autopsy. According to Twin Falls Police, emergency crews were called out at around 7:37 a.m. to the incident.

