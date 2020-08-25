Man Hit While Crossing Boise Street, Dies at Hospital

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was hit and killed while attempting to cross a Boise street Sunday evening.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers received a report of a man struck by an SUV around 10 p.m. on Fairview Avenue and Raymond Street. The man, identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as 38-year-old Bryan Adams, was taken to an area hospital were he later died.

Boise Police said in a statement the 72-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.