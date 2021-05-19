One Killed in Fiery Crash Near Post Falls

UPDATE: The Kootenai County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darci Melvin, 54, of Post Falls. Idaho State Police continue to search for witnesses of the crash.

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators are working to identify a person killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene.

According to Idaho State Police, it took some time before they could determine the type of vehicle involved in the crash as it had been badly damaged by the fire. Further investigation revealed the car was a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek that had been headed towards Coeur d'Alene on Interstate 90 when it went into the median, jumped over the two westbound lanes a guardrail and landed in some trees where it caught fire. Someone reported the fire at just before 11 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived they found engulfed in flames. The Kootenai County Fire-Rescue Department extinguished the flames. ISP said the only occupant of the car had been the driver. Investigators are working with the Kootenai County Coroner's Office to identify the person.

ISP is looking for anyone that may have witnessed the crash or had seen the vehicle beforehand, call at (208) 209-8730.

