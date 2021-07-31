Semi Overturns in North Idaho Killing Driver

ROSE LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver died when his vehicle overturned on Interstate 90 in north Idaho just before noon Saturday. According to Idaho State Police, at around 11:27 a.m. the driver, John G. Bunn, 58, of Midlothian, Texas was headed east on I-90 in a new Freightliner semi-truck when he didn't negotiate a turn and overcorrected, overturning the truck and trailer near Rose Lake. ISP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was killed.

