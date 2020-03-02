Man Walking on Roadway Near Horseshoe Bend Killed by Pickup

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (KLIX)-A man walking on a Boise County roadway was struck and killed Friday evening.

Danny McReynolds, 51, of Horseshoe Bend, was hit and killed by an older Ford pickup a little before 9 p.m. Feb. 28 on State Highway 55 as he was walking in the middle of the southbound lane, according to Idaho State Police.

Both ISP and the Boise County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just north of Horseshoe Bend Friday. The driver of the pickup was not reportedly injured. The crash is under investigation.