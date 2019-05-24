Manhunt Continues in Idaho for Utah Shooting Suspect

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are still searching for a man in south-central Idaho suspected of shooting and killing a man Wednesday night on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jonathan Llana, fired multiple shots at a vehicle near Rattlesnake Pass, killing Salt Lake City resident Dennis Gwyther and injuring Gwther’s passenger.

Police gave chase, Llana crashed his vehicle into a canal in Cassia County, then fled on foot. He has not been located since, and a multi-agency manhunt continues.

Lt. Ryan Van Fleet of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation said authorities know of no motive for the shooting or any connection between the victims and the suspect, the Associated Press reported.

Llana is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities urge residents in Mini-Cassia and other south-central Idaho communities to be aware of their surroundings, lock their doors and windows, not pick up any strangers, and report suspicious persons or activity to law enforcement.

Llana is described as:

5 feet 10 inches tall

150 pounds

black hair and brown eyes

Agencies involved in the manhunt include Cassia, Twin Falls and Power counties, Idaho State Police, and Utah Highway Patrol.