Massachusetts senator and democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has confirmed she will speak at an event in Boise this weekend.

Elizabeth Warren will be in Boise on Saturday, March 7, according to details shared by KTVB. Saturday was to be the day that former democratic candidate for president Pete Buttigieg had a scheduled appearance in the city, but has since cancelled plans following his exit from the race. Warren will speak at the annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala, now in its twenty-sixth year.

Despite a subpar national showing on Super Tuesday in which Warren failed to win a single democratic primary, she is continuing with her scheduled speaking engagements and hasn't announced a withdrawal from the race. Former Vice President Joe Biden had a surprisingly positive primary showing against Bernie Sanders, leading in delegates awarded heading into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The Frank and Bethine Church Gala has been the premiere Idaho democratic event dating back to the nineties. Check in is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. for those taking part in Saturday's event. A social hour is scheduled to follow, with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m.

Warren is expected to concede her bid in the democratic presidential race in the coming days. It's not known which of the remaining front running candidates Warren will support. Warren first entered the democratic race for United States Senate for the state of Massachusetts in 2011. On November 6, 2012, she defeated Scott Brown (Rep) and became the first Massachusetts female to hold the position in office.