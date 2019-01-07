Elizabeth Warren Opens Local Campaign Office

She’s among the first to make it clear she plans to be President. Elizabeth Warren made her announcement via smoke signals and a cold beer.

As she drank her breakfast she railed against President Trump and his policies. Which have delivered a roaring economy.

Warren’s decision to open an office in Idaho with an election 22 months away was a simple one. In the state’s battle for Governor last year one of her closest relatives made a brave stand in going down to defeat. Warren hopes to build on the loss in 2020.

The campaign warpath is expected to be littered with empty bottles and cans. The candidate will propose a nationwide return law for empties, thereby creating a national jobs program for Americans not willing to do the work being done by illegal immigrants.

That is all. For now!