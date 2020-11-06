Massive Group In Utah Holds Rave Party To Defy COVID-19

I think it is fair to say that there have been a lot of mistakes made during this pandemic as far as how we react and handle different circumstances. But, I think Utah will take home the trophy for bad decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic. An event had been planned in Utah to protest government COVID-19 restrictions. That event turned into a raging party with up to 10,000 people showing up despite, or in spite of, the advised safety protocols.

The Hill reported on the event, which happened on Halloween, stating that police arrived and shut down the protest party by 10pm, after a woman was injured and knocked unconscious. NBC News even covered the event stating that the attendance numbers were between 3,000 and 10,000. Utah has seen a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases recently and group gatherings have been advised in numbers of ten people or less. Officials believe the Halloween party will no doubt affect the rise in numbers and cause the situation to worsen in the state.

Speaking of bad decisions during the pandemic; a guy in England got a reminder for himself, and the rest of us, that hand sanitizer can be dangerous. The New York Post reported that the man had just used hand sanitizer when he lit up a lighter. The flame from the lighter ignited the alcohol based sanitizer on his hands and spread to other parts of his body.