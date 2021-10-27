Massive Housing Project Blooms on Twin Falls Northside

It may not bring an end to the Twin Falls housing crunch, but the project will make a dent. New apartment towers are going up along Canyon Crest Drive. It will considerably expand the current Rivercrest Apartment complex, which is considered one of the nicest places to call home in the Magic Valley. The current complex is across the street from the Snake River Canyon. It’s a short walk to a dozen restaurants, a drug store, medical offices and the canyon trail.

If not for work, I would rarely drive south past CSI. This corner of the northwest side is its own self-contained village.

The pool area and workout room have been renovated and fiber optic lines are being laid beneath the parking lots.

You’ll notice some new buildings are four stories high. Some will offer direct views of the canyon and the Perrine Bridge.

I may be a bit biased, as I’ve called the place home longer than anywhere I’ve lived in my adult life (and the longest I’ve lived under one roof since second grade).

The mayor lives in a nearby development. A couple of weeks ago I was at a party at her new house and I explained the neighborhood has everything you would want. Dining choices, scenery, a hospital and a lot of shopping choices. Walmart, Costco, WinCo, Target and the mall are all a short hop.

Twin Falls needs affordable housing and Rivercrest is possibly pricey for some, however. Several of my neighbors are law enforcers! Some bring their cars home. When I leave for work at 2:45 A.M., I really enjoy seeing state police cars and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office cruisers parked nearby.

