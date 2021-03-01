Matchbox Twenty Rescheduled Concert In Nampa; Get Tickets Now

Last year Matchbox Twenty announced that they were touring with the Wallflowers and then COVID made a mess of things. Thankfully, they have finally announced the rescheduled concert date in both Nampa and Salt Lake City depending on which show you might want to attend.

There is a limited inventory so if you want to get tickets you might want to get them as soon as possible because I have a feeling they are going to go pretty quickly. Matchbox Twenty will be with the Wallflowers at the Nampa Idaho Center on Tuesday September 12th and then at the Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City on Saturday September 18th so if you would prefer a Saturday show you may want to try and go to Salt Lake. If you want a middle of the week show then Nampa is the best choice.

Tickets range pretty drastically starting at about $65 and then you of course have to add taxes and fees. For anyone who loved the late 90s and early 2000s music that was Matchbox Twenty and Wallflowers, this is something you are not going to want to miss. My angsty teen self really wants to find a way to get to this show.

It is hard for me to believe that Matchbox has been around for almost 30 years. That is a horrifying thing to think but it is also a lot of great memories. I really need to find a way to get to these shows. September is the month for concerts.