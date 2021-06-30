McCall Woman Killed in Crash on Idaho 55

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old woman died in a crash late Tuesday evening near Smiths Ferry.

According to Idaho State Police, Janet Rockwell, of McCall, had been headed north on Idaho Highway 55 at around 10:42 p.m. in a BMW car when she missed a curve in the road and went down an embankment. ISP said Rockwell had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The northbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Valley County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.