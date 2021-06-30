McCall Woman Killed in Crash on Idaho 55

Credit: Getty Images, iStockphoto, Thinkstock

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old woman died in a crash late Tuesday evening near Smiths Ferry.

According to Idaho State Police, Janet Rockwell, of McCall, had been headed north on Idaho Highway 55 at around 10:42 p.m. in a BMW car when she missed a curve in the road and went down an embankment. ISP said Rockwell had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The northbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Valley County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: crash, fatality, Hwy55, Idaho State Police, Smiths Ferry
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top