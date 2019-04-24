Media Has Another Meltdown Over Idaho Lt. Governor

When you think of the word “militia” do you think Lexington-Concord? It’s what I thought about when I was a boy. Sometime during the 1980s the Marxists in news media began work on changing the perception. Militia groups have been around since before the founding of the nation and while some harbored and harbor bad actors, so do some newsrooms!

Will III% read the Federalist Papers? Recite the Declaration of Independence? There’s no end to possible subversion!

I’m sorry, but I don’t need some underpaid, whining newspaper editor instructing me about what I need to think and believe.

It galls the media types when a politician has the support of people the media doesn’t like. I guess there’s still a fear among some reporters they’ll get shoved into a locker or snapped with a towel by a tough guy.

Once again mainstream media is attacking Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin. At last week’s Patriot’s Day event in Boise, McGeachin administered an oath to the Constitution for members of III% Idaho. You can read the media distress by clicking this link . An editor complained it’s the oath taken by military and law enforcement (it was administered to me as a postal worker). Gosh, what will happen next? Will III% read the Federalist Papers? Recite the Declaration of Independence? There’s no end to possible subversion!

The oath administered by the Lt. Governor was symbolic in nature. Please hand your local newspaper editor a box of Depends.