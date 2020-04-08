Meet the People Crushed by the Governor’s Virus Response

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I consider an essential business to be one where I need the services. The government sees it otherwise. A few days ago, Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall explained he had to cut his own hair over the weekend. The barbershops and salons are closed. I can cut my own hair. It isn’t painful but it’s not nearly as clean looking as a professional trim.

Yesterday I dropped a line to a local business inquiring about an appointment. It’s not about hair but in a similar way the place was labelled non-essential in the Governor’s decree. It’s closed. It may never re-open.

Some social Darwinist types are telling us the businesses that don’t survive weren’t obviously efficient. Baloney! The woman who owns the place has been at the same location for at least a decade. If you’re around that long, you’ve done something right. She competes against some national chains here in the Magic Valley. Those places will survive the purge.

When she wrote me a reply, she told me she had to say goodbye to a dedicated staff. Then she went home. She’s among those business owners who isn’t getting an unemployment check. She’s living off savings but has a family to feed and a small farm to look after. Small in the sense it doesn’t provide enough income to support a family. And the animals need to fed, which means buying feed from savings.

This is the result of a political roll of the dice. Government bet it could pull the plug on the economy and then placate the masses with fiat currency. For those who aren’t getting the Monopoly money, apparently government believes it can lose those votes. And when they’re living in caves they likely won’t show up on Election Day.