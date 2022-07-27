There are so many hidden beauties in the state of Idaho. There are hidden hot springs, lakes, and tons of hidden camping areas. This particular one is a bit of a hike to get to, but it is so worth it.

Merriam Lake is in the Lost River Range near Mackay Idaho. The lake is hidden in the mountains and it is a place you must hike to see. It has beautiful blue water and it is surrounded by mountains.

Hiking to Merriam Lake is a trail near Mackay that takes the average person a little over two and a half hours to get to. The total trail runs a little over three and a half miles and you will climb about 1,500 feet over the trail.

In order to reach the trailhead, you have to turn off highway 93 and travel on a gravel road. There are some serious rough patches so you might want to take a four-wheeler to the area. Then you can start the hike.

Don't try too hard to get to Merriam Lake too quickly. There are some beautiful sights along the way from foliage to little waterfalls. You will definitely see a critter or two.

Remember these very important rules if you want to see Merriam Lake. The hike is strenuous. If you are not a hiker I do not recommend this as your first try. Secondly, make sure you pick up after yourself. We do not tolerate littering and destruction around here very much. Leave it better than when you got there. It really is simple. Let's keep nature beautiful for everyone else to enjoy as well.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.