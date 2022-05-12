A Twin Falls Korean war hero is finally being returned to Twin Falls to be laid to rest next to his mom at the Twin Falls Cemetery. The 17-year-old MIA/KIA war hero dies 72 years ago. You can show support and be part of the event coming up to honor him.

MIA/KIA Korean War Hero Returning To Twin Falls In Honorary Event

The event to honor Pfc K. Bridger will be on May 21st with a variety of different events. To start, at 9 am a guest speaker with the National League of the POW/MIA Families will give information on the status of POW/MIA in the United States and around the world. There will be refreshments and the event is 100 percent free. That presentation will go until noon. Then a motorcycle escort that will begin at 12:30 pm at 1550 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls will travel up to Addison and down Eastland for the final stop. You can be part of the funeral line. They are asking people to hold up American Flags only. They are also asking that the public DOES NOT go to the funeral home without the escort because they have requested a private service.

Dinner And Fundraiser To Continue Through The Day

There will be a dinner and fundraiser at the Turf Club that night. Doors open at 5 pm and the opening ceremony will be at 6 pm. The cost to get in is $25 per person. There will also be dinner, live and silent auctions, games, and a presentation. The good news is all the events are family-friendly.

Information About MIA/KIA War Hero Pfc K Bridger

Pfc K. Bridger was 17 years old when he was killed in action in the Korean war. He was killed on November 30th, 1950. His family will now have closure and he will be at peace next to his mother at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

