Midnight Swim Is Back At Twin Falls City Pool

This Friday you can go swimming under the night sky from 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Pool.

This isn't the first Midnight Splash the pool has hosted. This could be a great way to get the teenagers out of the house and being social while not having to worry too much about them.

Or, leave the kids at home and all the adults can go for a swim. We don't judge! Enjoy yourself! Swimming under the night sky is actually a pretty cool experience.