Sip N Putt returns to Putters Mini Golf on August 16th and it is something you don't want to miss. This is a fun adult night out. It is one of the coolest events whenever they put them on.

Sip N Putt Twin Falls

On Tuesday, August 16th at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls from 6 pm to 9 pm you can go and enjoy mini golf and a beer with some friends. Maybe meet some people and have a great time. Putters Mini Golf has teamed up once again with Koto Brewing to provide beer at this 21 and over event.

Pricing And What It Gets You

For $15 dollar per person, you get to play a round of golf and you get a drink token. With that drink token, you can get a glass of beer or wine. If you would like to purchase more than one drink, they are available for purchase through Koto Brewing. Putters Mini Golf will also have their Hawaiian Shaved Ice open if you prefer not to have a drink from Koto.

Putters Mini Golf is such a fun course to play. A lot of the holes are inspired by Magic Valley staples like the Shoshone Falls, the Evel Knevel jump site, the Perrine Bridge, and more. It is fun to go around and look at all of them.

If you have never gone to Putters or you have never tried Koto's locally brewed beer, this is a great opportunity for you to relax and have some fun while trying both.

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back