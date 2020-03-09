Minidoka Judge to Retire, 10 Apply for Position

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Ten attorneys have submitted applications to fill a soon to be vacant seat by a retiring Magic Valley judge.

Six of the applicants for the position of Minidoka County Magistrate come from the Magic Valley include Douglas G. Abenroth, of Burley, Jennifer Dockter, of Rupert, Robert S. Hemsley, of Rupert, Tyler J. Rands of Twin Falls, Jacob D. Twiggs, of Jerome, and Jeremy C. Vaughn, of Filer, according to Shelli Tubbs, Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator.

The other applicants are Eric E. Wannamaker, of Moscow, Andrew M. Wayment, of Idaho Falls, Daniel J. Luker, of Boise, and Lary G. Sisson, of Middleton. Judge Rick Bollar will retire on June, 1 this year. The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will come together to review the 10 applicants.

The public can comment on the applicants by obtaining questionnaires from the Trial Court Administrator's Office at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone Street N., in Twin Falls, or Minidoka County Courthouse located at 711 G St, in Rupert. Questionnaires are also available at this LINK. Comments must be returned no later than March 20, to the Trail Court Administrator's Office P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303-0126.