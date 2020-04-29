Minor Killed in Crash Near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a minor driver was killed in a crash early this morning near Caldwell while two other people were taken to area hospitals.

Because the person involved was a minor ISP did not identify the young male, but said the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. on Farmway Road and Ustick Road. The minor was headed east on Ustick Road in a Dodge sedan when he failed to stop at the intersection and was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet pickup, driven by 60-year-old Kelly Comber.

ISP said there were three people in the Dodge, two were not hurt, while 29-year-old Lucilo Perez-Cruz, of Wilder, was taken to St. Alphonsus in Boise. Comber was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell by private vehicle. The intersection was blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.