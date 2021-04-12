Missing Challis Girl’s 1993 Story Shown On ‘Disappeared’ TV Show

A nearly 30-year-old missing persons case involving a central Idaho girl who never arrived home after leaving a local bowling alley has been featured in a television program about nationally unsolved cases.

The series, "Disappeared," on the Investigation Discovery network, is a true reality show that features interviews with investigating offiers, family and friends of persons that seemingly vanished with little or no clues left behind. There are currently nine season of the program, which has been airing on the ID channel for several years.

I recently came across episode four of season nine, which was called "Into The Mist," and deals with the 1993 active missing persons case of Stephanie Crane, who as nine-years-old when she vanished. Crane would be thirty-seven years old today. She told those close to her that she was walking back to school to get her backpack, which was just a few blocks from the bowling alley, late in the afternoon on October 11, 1993, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

Local police, along with other area agencies such as Blaine County Search and Rescue and members of the small community, launched a massive search effort in the hours and days after Crane was reported missing, but found no trace of the girl has been found. The episode dealing with the case first aired on the Disappeared program April 23, 2018.

Crane was descibed as a happy girl, who enjoyed the outdoors and fishing with family. This is an ongoing investigation. Multiple individuals have been interviewed and questioned in this case, but to date, no arrests have been made.

If you have information on Stephanie Crane that can help police solve this case, please contact the Challis Police Department, at 208-879-4400. Challis is located 190 miles north of Twin Falls.

Idaho Missing

