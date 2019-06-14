Missing: South Idaho Woman Hasn’t Been Seen Since April

Authorities are currently looking for a southwest Idaho woman that has been missing since April.

Stephanie Roxanne Jacobson was last in contact with her family on April 21, 2019. According to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website , Jacobson is 39-years-old, and has brown hair and gray eyes. She was born November 22, 1979.

Jacobson is described as Caucasian, approximately 135 pounds, with a scar on her cheek, multiple tattoos and a pierced nose. One tattoo on her arm reads, "The Judge." She also has a distinctive tribal tattoo on her right arm, and the image of a butterfly on her lower back. Jacobson might be driving a 2004 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe, with the license plate number 1A1H266, and might be traveling to Florida.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Stephanie Roxanne Jacobson, pleased contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257.