Missing Teen Found in Jerome Early Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A missing Magic Valley teen has been found and is safe after being gone since late last year.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jessie Kristine Clark, who was 16 at the time she went missing, was found early Monday morning by Jerome Police. Clark had been missing from Twin Falls County Since Nov. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

No foul play is believed to be involved in Clark's disappearance; the sheriff's office spokesperson said they could not say much about the case because it involved a juvenile.

There are still five juveniles listed on the Idaho State Police Missing Person Clearinghous e from the Magic Valley:

Ruben David Felix has been missing since February 1997 from Lincoln County.

Maria Medel was last seen in February of 2009 in Twin Falls.

Isacc Allen Lopez has been missing since May 2017 out of Twin Falls.

Christina Lesslie Firros went missing in November of 2017.

Yarami Jimenez has been missing since May of 2018 out of Rupert.

If you have any information on these missing teens contact the numbers listed on the poster.