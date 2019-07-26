UPDATE: Missing 78-Year-Old Magic Valley Man Found Safe

(UPDATE) Jerry has been found and is safe.

Original Story: A local man has not been seen by his family since he drove away in his truck on the morning of July 26. Police are asking for help from the community.

Have you seen Jerry McNabb? Jerry is a 78-year-old Magic Valley man who suffers from health issues, including memory impairment, according to details on the Twin Falls Police Facebook page. He was last seen in a brown Toyota Takoma, and was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. His family says he hasn't been in contact since 11 a.m., July 26.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Twin Falls Communication Center, at 208-735-4357.