MLB Drafts Former Rocky Mountain Star in 6th Round

Jackson Cluff, who graduated Rocky Mountain in 2015 has been drafted in the 6th round of the MLB draft b the Washington Nationals.

Cluff, now at BYU hit 327 this past season with 56 RBI in 53 games. Twice this spring the Cougar shortstop was tabbed the national Player of the week and was named first team All-West Coast Conference.

Cluff was taken 183rd overall and according the MLB.com the value is $266,000. Cluff plans to sign with the Nationals and pass on his final two years at BYU.

Cluff, now 22 says the Nationals see him as versatile infielder who can also play second and third base along with shortstop.