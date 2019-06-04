We Kinda Do Care: Justin Moore Is Coming To Boise

Country singer Justin Moore and just announced that he will be making a stop in Boise this summer. But in a way that may surprise you.

Justin Moore will be performing at the Albertson's Boise Open on Saturday August 24th. So not only do you get a great country concert, you get to check out the Albertson's Boise Open which features 75 PGA Tour plays, a fan zone, local food and craft beer. The entire event is supposed to be a fun experience.

You can buy tickets to the event through a charity organization, a ton of them anyway. They are all listed here . Tickets are on sale now for only $15.

Justin Moore is known for songs like " Kinda Don't Care ", " Somebody Else Will " and " The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home ".

Are you going to see him in Boise? What is your favorite Justin Moore song? His latest song "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" is one of my favorites on the radio right now.