Be Advised: South Idaho Man Wanted For Attempted Strangulation

South Idaho police are currently searching for a man wanted for battery of a domestic partner and attempted strangulation.

Police in Ada County are asking the public to keep an eye out for Roderick Aaron Key, 24, who is wanted as of June 3, 2019. A $75,000 bond has been issued for Key by the judge presiding over the case.

Key is described as a Caucasian male, 5'9", weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is February 14, 1995. His profile was recently added to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho Most Wanted website.

Idaho law ( Section 18-923 ) states that attempted strangulation involves the "willfully and unlawfully attempt to choke or strangle a household member."

The offense is a felony and could carry with it a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

If you know the whereabouts of Roderick Aaron Key, please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000.