This looks like a ton of fun. Monster Truckz and motorcycles are all coming to Glenns Ferry for a couple of days and a couple of shows. There are even free tickets for kids if you want to go online and print it out.

Monster Truckz Show Information:

Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour will be in Glenns Ferry on October 22nd, October 23rd and October 24th.

Friday October 22nd show starts at 7 pm

Saturday October 23rd there are two shows, one at 2 pm and the second at 7 pm

Sunday October 24th the show starts at 2 pm.

All shows will be at the Elmore County Fairgrounds at 855 East First Ave in Glenns Ferry, ID.

Ticket Information:

One free kids ticket is valid per paid adult. Free kids ticket are for children 3-13, children under 3 are free.

Adult tickets are $16.50 for the first 100. Seating is not guaranteed 10 minutes prior to show time. Doors open two hours prior to show for Kid's Fun Zone

What the show entails:

Monster trucks like Avalanche, Ballistic and more. There will also be motorcycles flying 75 feet into the air. There is apparently a human cannonball that is going to shoot across the arena and extreme car crushing.

There will also be a pit party where you can go check out the trucks and get photos with the drivers.

There will be bounce houses, food and kids can get their face painted as well.

