Summer in the Magic Valley is packed with fun, events, parades, and heat. There is much to do and see and the only way to have a boring summer is to stay inside and choose to. Yes, it can be triple digits and be too hot to walk to the mailbox sometimes, but that isn't a reason to not go out to the fun events that take place every weekend. Concerts, vendor sales, parades, farmers' markets, and much more, there is something to do every weekend. This weekend there is a huge, monstrous event taking place in Twin Falls and you are not going to want to miss it.

Monster Truck Insanity in Twin Falls

Monster Truck Insanity is coming to the Twin Falls Fairground in Filer this Saturday, July 23 and you don't want to miss it. Tickets are $12 for ages 3 to 12 and $18 for ages 13 and older. The gates will open at 5 PM with monster rides beginning then as well. There will be a pit party beginning at 5:30, with the pit party being free with the price of admission.

What is Monster Truck Insanity?

Some of the most iconic monster trucks will be in Twin Falls, such as Devastator, Jurassic Attack, Sniper, and much more. There will be mini monster mafia, tough truck championships, UTV races, and extreme mowers. The monster trucks may be the headliners but there is so much more than that. Seating will be general admission, unless you get VIP tickets. The show typically lasts around two hours with an intermission as well.

Clear your schedules, buy your tickets and make sure to head out this Saturday to the Twin Falls Fairgrounds in Filer for a fun family event. Arrive early, take a ride in a monster truck and create memories with your friends and family. If you don't like loud noises, make sure to bring some headphones or earplugs cause it will be a loud and fun night of monster trucks at Monster Truck Insanity this weekend in Twin Falls.

