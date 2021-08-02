Crazy Cool “Jalopy She Shed” Made From Truck For Sale Near Twin Falls

This jalopy she shed is for sale out of Glenns Ferry. It is made out of a 1930s era truck bed and the owners call it the "Mother in law Apartment". This thing is way cool and could be used for so many amazing things.

Listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1,200 dollars, it is a super adorable cart that could be used for displaying a garden, be a stand alone piece or, I guess depending on how much you like your mother in law, a place for her.

You can tow it if you would like to use it as a display for an arts and crafts show or something. It has a 17/8" tow ball that is needed to pull it. The Facebook post also states that it could be used for a rat rod or hotrod truck. I think it is really cool just the way it is.

If you like vintage and funky art it is perfect. I don't think this is going to be on the market very long. If I had an extra $1,200 dollars right now I would be on my way to Glenns Ferry to pick it up.

I could see it being used for some really awesome yard art. Maybe I could actually get a garden to grow if I had this as a place to plant them. Either way, it is way cool and whoever gets it, I am jealous.

